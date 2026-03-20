The Education Ministry on Friday announced that "holiday school" would operate during the upcoming Passover break, in areas where the Home Front Command has permitted such activities.

According to the Ministry, the program will be implemented in municipalities which are willing to operate it and which are defined as "yellow" low risk areas, as well as in "orange" areas where informal educational activities are permitted, in locations approved by the Home Front Command.

The Ministry stressed that the purpose of the program is to provide students with a stable educational-social framework during the holiday break and to expand the support available to them during this time.

Detailed and professional guidelines to all regional directors, local authority heads, and educational teams in the field, the Ministry added.

Education Minister Yoav Kisch explained, "We are consistently working to expand educational solutions and adapt the education system to the changing reality. The operation of the ‘holiday school’ program allows us to provide students with a stable framework and social support even during Passover break."

He added, "This initiative is being carried out in coordination with the Home Front Command, as part of a broader policy of maintaining educational continuity and providing responsible and tailored support during this time."