Education Minister Yoav Kisch has directed all relevant bodies in the Ministry to prepare for the Israel Prize ceremony to take place as scheduled during the upcoming Independence Day events.

As part of this, Kisch instructed the Ministry to prepare for the possible arrival of US President Donald Trump in Israel and his participation in the ceremony.

At the same time, and in light of regional developments and the possibility that negotiations with Iran will fail and the potential security implications of such a scenario, Kisch instructed that preparations be made for a scenario in which the ceremony cannot be held in its planned format.

As part of this, he ordered the advancement of a pre-recorded version of the ceremony as a backup, to ensure it can still be broadcast to the public if circumstances change.

In a statement, Kisch stressed, “The Israel Prize is a central national symbol and the highlight of Israel’s Independence Day events. We will not allow the security situation to harm the holding of the ceremony, and therefore I have instructed all relevant bodies to prepare for every possible scenario, including the possibility of the US President’s arrival. I am confident that this year as well, a dignified and moving ceremony will be held, properly reflecting the nation’s appreciation for the Israel Prize laureates, who embody in their actions the strength and resilience of the State of Israel."