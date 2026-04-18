The Education Ministry announced Saturday night a full return to regular school operations across the country, including in northern frontline communities, starting Sunday.

The decision follows updated Home Front Command guidelines.

Unlike previous directives that allowed local authorities some flexibility, the Ministry emphasized that this is a sweeping decision that cannot be altered..

All educational institutions are therefore required to reopen fully, without restrictions on academic or social activities.

The Ministry noted that preparations had already been made for a full reopening scenario, with all necessary resources allocated to ensure an immediate and safe return.

Education Minister Yoav Kisch said: “The system is returning to full activity following prior preparation and out of responsibility to the reality on the ground. The return to in-person learning is an important moment for students and staff. We must all work toward a fast and optimal return to close learning gaps and strengthen social resilience."

Kisch added that the Ministry will provide all necessary tools to ensure a quality return for every student, with an emphasis on frontline communities that experienced extended periods of remote or partial learning.