Daniel Sherman, the owner of the Shuva Yisrael Farm, who was severely injured in the ramming attack in which his younger brother, Yehuda, was murdered, was discharged on Sunday from the hospital.

His release comes three weeks after the brutal terror attack during a regular patrol around his northern Samaria farm.

Speaking with Arutz Sheva-Israel National News, Daniel's father, Yehoshua Sherman, shared the family's mixed feelings: "There is still a long road to recovery, a long journey lies ahead, but we are happy with our lot."

"He is walking on two feet, which wasn't certain at all. He has a spine injury, but he has no nerve damage. With this great tragedy, there are also great miracles. There is great joy and thanks to G-d for all there is, thank G-d there is a lot."

The attack occurred on Saturday, three weeks ago. Daniel, who founded the Shuva Yisrael farm near Homesh in Samaria in memory of his brothers-in-arms who fell in Gaza and Lebanon, conducted a mounted security patrol with his 18-year-old brother Yehuda.

During the patrol, a Palestinian vehicle emmerged at high speed from the village of Beit Imrin, deviated from his lane, and swerved from his lane and struck the two men's ATV hard. From the force of the collision, Yehuda was killed at the scene, and his brother was moderately injured.

Daniel recounted the ordeal: "I was descending a steep asphalt road when I noticed a white pickup truck waiting at the side. The driver saw me and stayed there. The moment I passed him, he spun around, chased after me, accelerated toward me, and at a sharp turn by a cliff, he rammed into me and threw me off."

Daniel lost consciousness for long minutes. When he woke up, he found himself amid the wreckage at the bottom of the cliff. Despite his injuries, he immediately turned his attention to his brother.

“I called out to him several times, but he didn’t respond," he said. “That gave me the strength to get up, even though I was in pain. I reached him and saw he was gasping, so I opened his airway."

As Daniel fought to save his brother, the situation around them deteriorated further.

“Arabs from the village began arriving from above and below," he recounted. “They were shouting, cursing us, and throwing stones."

Despite the chaos and his condition, Daniel managed to call for help. Security and rescue forces arrived under difficult terrain conditions and evacuated the two. At the hospital, however, doctors were forced to pronounce Yehuda Shmuel dead.