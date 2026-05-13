Yiros Zalka, sister of the murdered Yamano Zalka, spoke Wednesday at the President’s Conference, titled, "Exchanging Words - Building Together," held at the International Convention Center in Jerusalem.

The conference aimed to focus on social dialogue and national unity.

During her remarks, Zalka shared her personal story and the difficult journey her family has faced since her brother’s murder. She described Yamano as a person full of joy and natural generosity, and called for preserving his memory through positive action born from pain.

Referring to the circumstances of the tragedy, Zalka said: "My brother Yamano, of blessed memory, was murdered in a violent, unnecessary, unimaginable incident. Years of loss of control, irresponsibility, and social fractures turned in a single moment into a massive break for me, for my family, and for an entire country."

According to her, the murder was not due to fate, but the result of a society worn down by divisions that were never addressed in time.

"For me, my brother was a person of joy," Zalka added. "He was the kind of person who uplifted everyone the moment he entered a room. I would beg him to go out to eat with me or do anything together because he was simply the most fun to be around."

"Since the horrific murder, we have received so much support and help - from family, from friends, and from people who we never even met before. It strengthened my understanding that Israeli society is not only the negative headlines about division. The people of Israel have a heart. A huge heart! There is so much goodwill in Israeli society, and it feels like there are people willing to stand up for one another even when they disagree."

Turning to the audience, she urged, "If there is one thing I ask today, it is that we take active responsibility. That we demand it from our leaders, and implement it ourselves, and understand that every small choice we make creates the society we will live in tomorrow."

"The murder of my brother must not become just another line in the bitter statistics of lives lost to senseless violence. It will not bring my brother back to me. But perhaps it can prevent the next murder," she concluded.