The Central District Attorney’s Office is expected to file indictments Sunday at the Lod District Court against 16 teenagers suspected of involvement in the brutal murder of Yamano Binyamin Zalka (21) on Independence Day eve in Petah Tikva.

On the eve of the indictments, members of the Zalka family and dozens of supporters gathered for a heated protest outside the Prosecutor's Office building in Tel Aviv.

Chanting, "Justice for Yamano," the victim’s siblings expressed deep concern that those involved could receive lenient sentences.

"My brother was simply a good kid who helped a lot at home," said Getsao Zalka. "He went out to work on Independence Day and never came home. The families who supported these murderers - what a disgrace. And my question to the prosecution is: these are the criminals who deserve leniency? If they are released, they will murder again. How many more people need to be killed before the system changes?"

His sister, Yiros Zalka, referred to the evidence in the case and argued the murder was carefully planned: "For 15 minutes we saw there was planning. Around 11:00 p.m. there was a threat, and two hours later came the ambush my little brother went through. Only the prosecution is blind to reality."

She also criticized National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir's statements and the conduct of Israel Police: "He said you can’t place a police officer next to every pizzeria, but now I see dozens of officers around here. Where were you then? Suddenly there is manpower?"

Organizers of the protest also accused authorities of dragging their feet because of the victim’s ethnicity: "It took police three days to begin investigating. When it’s an Ethiopian, they have patience. Now they’re here in large numbers because they think we’re anarchists."