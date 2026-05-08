Following an intensive investigation, the Sharon District Serious Crime Unit in the Central District announced today (Friday) that it has completed the evidence-gathering phase in the murder case of Binyamin Yemano Zelka.

The tragic incident, which took place in Petah Tikva, shocked the region due to its violent nature and the fact that most of those involved were teenagers.

The investigation file has now been officially transferred to the Central District Prosecutor’s Office, with police recommending indictments on serious charges, including murder and offenses committed jointly.

During the manhunt for suspects, 19 teenagers were arrested on suspicion of taking an active part in the violent brawl that led to Zelka’s death.

Some of the suspects allegedly attempted to flee and hide from law enforcement authorities after the incident. In addition, several other individuals were arrested on suspicion of assisting the main suspects and attempting to obstruct the investigation.

Central District Commander Amir Cohen met with the commander of the investigating unit, Superintendent Ohad Goldberg, and expressed deep appreciation for the handling of the case.

Cohen emphasized that the investigators acted with a strong commitment to uncovering the truth and bringing to justice everyone who took part in the violent incident, expressing hope that legal justice would provide some measure of solace to the victim’s family.