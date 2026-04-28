National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Police Commissioner Danny Levi have agreed to launch a large-scale enforcement operation in southern Tel Aviv and Petah Tikva following recent violent incidents, including the murder of Yamano Binyamin Zalka.

The decision was made at the conclusion of an emergency meeting between the minister and commissioner, during which it was decided to implement a policy of "zero tolerance for violence" and to focus on youth crime.

As part of the operation, the police districts will be reinforced with hundreds of Border Police officers from the National Guard. During the operation, overt and covert forces will be deployed at points of friction, recreation areas, and public parks, particularly in southern Tel Aviv and Petah Tikva.

The police were also instructed to use all intelligence and investigative means to ensure swift justice, make targeted arrests of perpetrators, and increase activity against youth gangs.

"Scenes of teens acting with murderous violence are unbearable; we will not tolerate them, and we will rip them out from the root. My policy is clear: zero tolerance for those who disrupt public order, undermine governance, and hurt citizens," Ben-Gvir declared.

He added, “This will be a total war. We will restore security to the streets and calm to parents. Anyone who harms Israeli civilians will face the strong hand of the Israel Police and pay a heavy price."