New data from the Knesset Research and Information Center points to a sharp increase over the past year in the number of criminal cases opened against minors under the age of 18 by police.

The figures come ahead of an emergency session set for today in the Knesset Committee on the Rights of the Child, chaired by MK Keti Shitrit, against the backdrop of a growing wave of violence and the murder of Yamano Binyamin Zalka, of blessed memory.

According to analysis of Central Bureau of Statistics data, more than 6,800 minors suspected of offenses had criminal cases opened against them in 2024/25, compared to 5,400 the previous year, reversing several years of decline.

The data further shows that approximately 20% of offenses in these cases over the past year involved physical violence, including crimes against the person, excluding sexual offenses-up from 18% the year before.

The emergency discussion will be attended by Zalka’s family, as well as representatives from the relevant government ministries, including education, health, welfare, and national security, alongside the State Attorney’s Office and Israel Police.

Committee chair MK Shitrit said she had already warned in October 2025 of a worsening trend. “We cautioned law enforcement and authorities that we were on the brink of a serious epidemic," she said. “Unfortunately, we are now seeing the consequences."

She added that she intends to demand clear answers during the discussion. “Has the Education Ministry adopted the committee’s recommendations? What concrete steps have been taken to curb the phenomenon? At the same time, I will demand accountability from law enforcement and the police. Every case will be examined closely by the Committee on the Rights of the Child as long as I head it."