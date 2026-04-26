תיעוד הרצח מצלמות האבטחה

Warning: Graphic footage

Disturbing footage aired on Sunday shows the final moments of Yamano Binyamin Zalka, a 21-year-old Petah Tikva native who fell victim to a shocking act of violence on Israel's Independence Day.

Zalka, who worked at a local pizzeria, was beaten and stabbed to death by a group of teenagers for just asking them to stop spraying snow spray at customers.

In the meantime, police on Sunday arrested an additional minor in connection with the brawl that led to the murder.

The tragic incident began when a group of delinquents began spraying "snow spray," a chemical aerosol foam substance, at customers in the pizzeria where Zalka worked. Yamano walked outside and asked them to stop, but the teens did not take the request silently.

According to police findings, the youths waited for him outside the pizzeria until he finished his late-night shift, then stabbed him and fled.

He was rushed to Beilinson Hospital, where doctors fought for his life for two days but were forced to pronounce him dead on Thursday.

On Saturday, seven suspects from Petah Tikva, aged 13 to 17 and known to police, were arrested after they switched off their phones, avoided their registered residences, and attempted to evade capture.

The primary suspect is a 15-year-old boy connected to a well-known crime family. He was located in a hideout apartment. Police forced entry into the residence and apprehended him after a brief chase.

His parents were also detained on suspicion of obstructing the investigation by allegedly helping him evade arrest.