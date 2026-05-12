A 34-year-old man has admitted to a series of violent and religiously motivated attacks against Jewish individuals in North London, the BBC reported Monday.

The man, a resident of Hornchurch in East London, appeared before the Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on Monday, where he entered a guilty plea for three distinct religiously aggravated offenses, the report said.

The incident occurred during the early hours of Saturday on Southbury Road in Enfield. According to reports from the Metropolitan Police, the victims included a 58-year-old man, a 26-year-old man, and a 53-year-old woman. While the three individuals sustained injuries during the encounter, authorities confirmed they did not require ongoing medical treatment.

The prosecution detailed the specific charges against the suspect, which highlight the targeted nature of the violence. He has pleaded guilty to the religiously aggravated assault of one person and admitted to a separate charge of using threatening, abusive, or insulting behavior with religious aggravation.

Furthermore, the man confessed to causing religiously aggravated fear or provocation of violence toward another victim. The court heard that the suspect’s actions were intended to make the victim believe that "immediate unlawful violence would be used against her." The formal charge emphasized that his behavior demonstrated "hostility based on her presumed membership of a particular religious group."

Lisa Ramsarran, the Chief Crown Prosecutor for CPS London North, addressed the wider implications of such targeted attacks. She noted that the damage caused by these incidents resonates throughout the entire Jewish community.

"Hate crimes like this cause harm that extends far beyond the immediate victims - they send a message of fear to entire communities," she said.

Following his admission of guilt, the suspect was remanded in custody. He is scheduled to appear at Wood Green Crown Court at a future date for formal sentencing.

The incident was the latest in a series of antisemitic incidents in London, including the stabbing of two Jewish men in Golders Green. That assault prompted the United Kingdom to raise its national terrorism threat level from "substantial" to "severe" for the first time in over four years.

Last week, the Metropolitan Police confirmed that a ninth individual has been taken into custody in connection with the devastating arson attack on Jewish community ambulances in North-West London.

The core of the investigation centers on an incident in the early hours of March 23 in Golders Green, where four emergency vehicles belonging to the Hatzolah medical charity were set on fire.

Beyond the Hatzolah case, the Counter Terrorism unit is investigating arson attempts at two North London synagogues and a Jewish-owned business. In a separate development on Thursday, a 19-year-old man was arrested in Portsmouth regarding an attempted arson at the Finchley Reform Synagogue. He has been released on bail until July.