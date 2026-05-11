A powerful demonstration took place outside Downing Street on Sunday afternoon as British political figures from across the ideological spectrum gathered to stand with the Jewish community and its allies.

The rally served as a defiant response to the rising tide of antisemitism and extremism currently facing the United Kingdom.

Among the featured speakers was Kemi Badenoch, the Leader of the Conservative Party, who was greeted with significant applause from the crowd. During her address, Badenoch drew a direct and somber parallel between her personal experiences and the atrocities of October 7.

“Many of you know that I was born in this country, but I grew up in Nigeria, and in 2014, I remember when 300 schoolgirls were stolen from their school by Islamic extremists, and only a few returned. I remember on October 7, I saw that same terror, the murder and the massacre of young people at a music festival," she said.

The Conservative leader emphasized the necessity of moral clarity when addressing threats to the Jewish community and the nation at large. She warned that the growth of radicalism must be met with courage rather than hesitation.

“I promised that I will stand with you. I promised that I would do everything that I could to let you know that you are not alone and Britain stands with you. We have to call out hate when we see it. There are many different pockets of antisemitism in this country but I am most worried about the growth of extremism and terror around the world. There are many who are afraid to call it what it is. We do need to stand against Islamic extremism. The people that want us to be afraid must not be allowed to win," said Badenoch.

She noted that Britain must continue to be a safe haven for Jews, reminding the audience that the targeting of the Jewish community is often a precursor to broader societal dangers.

“I stand with you millions stand with you Britain has been a sanctuary for Jewish people and it must always be a sanctuary for Jewish people. Antisemitism is the best early warning signal about threats to humanity."

The rally followed a spate of antisemitic incidents in London, including the stabbing of two Jewish men in Golders Green. That assault prompted the United Kingdom to raise its national terrorism threat level from "substantial" to "severe" for the first time in over four years.

Last week, the Metropolitan Police confirmed that a ninth individual has been taken into custody in connection with the devastating arson attack on Jewish community ambulances in North-West London.

The core of the investigation centers on an incident in the early hours of March 23 in Golders Green, where four emergency vehicles belonging to the Hatzolah medical charity were set on fire.

The resulting explosions caused approximately £1 million in damages to the life-saving ambulances and the medical equipment inside. The fire also impacted nearby residential flats and a local synagogue.

Beyond the Hatzolah case, the Counter Terrorism unit is investigating arson attempts at two North London synagogues and a Jewish-owned business. In a separate development on Thursday, a 19-year-old man was arrested in Portsmouth regarding an attempted arson at the Finchley Reform Synagogue. He has been released on bail until July.