The police on Wednesday arrested another suspect, aged 15, in connection with the murder of pizzeria employee Yamano Zalka in Petah Tikva last week.

This is the 11th suspect to be arrested so far on suspicion of involvement in the brutal stabbing.

Deputy Commissioner Amir Cohen, the commander of the Central District, addressed the investigation and made clear that the police would not let up until the last of those involved are arrested: "We will reach all those involved to bring them to justice."

At the same time, a hearing was held to extend the detention of four suspects who were previously arrested.

Outside the courthouse in Petah Tikva, dozens of protesters, including the victim's family, gathered holding signs and chanting: "Justice for Yamano," "Death penalty for murderers," and "Ethiopian blood is not worthless."

At the conclusion of the hearing, the Magistrate's Court decided to extend the detention of the four suspects by only three days. The police expressed dissatisfaction with the ruling and demanded a longer detention period.