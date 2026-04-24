The death of 21-year-old Yamano Zalka, a local pizzeria worker, was pronounced today (Thursday) at Beilinson Hospital after he was critically wounded on Independence Day eve.

The incident began inside the pizzeria, when Zalka asked a group of youths to stop spraying “snow spray" inside the premises. According to police findings, the youths waited for him outside the pizzeria until he finished his late-night shift, then stabbed him and fled.

Doctors fought for his life for two days but were forced to pronounce him dead today. Police are investigating the incident but have not yet made any arrests.

Mayor Rami Greenberg expressed deep shock, stating: “Zalka was a young man working for a living, who politely asked a group of youths not to spray inside the pizzeria where he worked, and in response was stabbed to death."

He added: “There are no words to describe the depth of shock and pain over the loss of such a young life under such harsh and cruel circumstances. This is an unthinkable incident that illustrates how quickly violence can escalate and exact the heaviest price. The youths who carried out this attack and murder will be caught by police and brought to justice. This is no consolation, but it is a clear commitment to justice."

Greenberg also issued an urgent call to youngsters and their parents: “I call on all young people: 'avoid violence. There is no bravery in it, only destruction. A single moment of anger can destroy entire lives - the victim’s, the family’s, and even the attackers’ themselves.' And to parents I say: speak with your children. Be involved, take an interest, know where they spend time and with whom, especially at night. We are all responsible. This is a moment for soul-searching. We must act together to prevent the next tragedy."