The Special Committee on the Rights of the Child held an emergency meeting on Monday to discuss the wave of youth violence and the murders of 21-year-old pizzeria employee Yamano Zalka and 19-year-old Destao Tzakul.

Participating in the meeting were relatives of Yamano, as well as representatives from the police, the State Prosecutor's Office, and the Education, Health, Welfare, and National Security Ministries. The meeting was intended to examine ways to contend with the situation, but quickly turned into a stage for a fiery political confrontation.

Committee members were surprised to learn that one of the guests at the meeting was Rafi Kedoshim, the Herzliya Likud branch chairman and city councilman. Kedoshim, himself a convicted felon, set off a storm when he told the committee: "I believe that the boys who stabbed the boy who was murdered did not mean to murder, they only meant to stab him."

Committee member MK Pnina Tamano Shata (Blue and White) shouted at him: "Really, no, take that back. These children planned his murder. I'm really not going to accept such remarks. This is a shocking, irresponsible statement."

During the meeting, MK Meirav Cohen (Yesh Atid) blamed National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, MK Tzvi Sukkot, and right-wing activist Mordechai David for the violent atmosphere among the youth.

Cohen wondered: "When we embrace people who act violently and make them cultural heroes, what do we expect the youth to get?"

Her remarks were met with a sharp response by committee chairwoman MK Keti Shitrit (Likud): "If you came here to provoke, I'll have to remove you." She continued to attack the behavior of anti-government protesters, noting that "the Kaplan protesters also did it, including the sexual harassment of a policewoman."