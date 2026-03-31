An extreme anti-Israel protest took place in Toronto over the weekend to mark “Land Day."

The demonstrators, who demanded the immediate reopening of the Al-Aqsa Mosque - access to which has been restricted due to the war with Iran and rocket fire toward Jerusalem - displayed overt violence and chanted calls for the destruction of the State of Israel.

The protest crossed clear red lines when participants began trampling and burning Israeli and American flags.

At the height of the demonstration, one participant, identified as a supporter of the Iranian regime, held up an effigy of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with a noose around its neck. The protester was filmed spitting on the effigy’s head and violently stomping on it in front of the crowd.

The messages heard at the protest were radical, calling for violent “resistance" against Israel. Demonstrators waved signs and chanted slogans in support of “liberating the land of Palestine from the Jordan River to the Mediterranean Sea."

Among the chants were: “We will sacrifice our souls and our blood for Al-Aqsa and Palestine," “The only solution is intifada," and “Resistance is justified when a people lives under occupation."