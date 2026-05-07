Earlier on Thursday, the IDF struck a weapons production infrastructure and several structures used for military purposes by the Hezbollah terrorist organization in the area of Nabatieh.

In addition, overnight, approximately 20 Hezbollah infrastructure sites were struck in southern Lebanon, including: weapons storage facilities, a UAV launch position, structures used to launch drones toward IDF soldiers, and a terrorist cell that transferred weapons using a truck.

In addition to the elimination of Radwan Force Commander Ahmed Ali Balout on Wednesday, additional key terrorists were eliminated in the strikes, including Muhammad Ali Bazi, head of the Intelligence Department of the Nasser Unit in recent years; and Hussein Hassan Romani, Hezbollah’s Aerial Defense Observation Officer.

These key terrorists operated to advance and carry out terror attacks against IDF soldiers and Israeli civilians.