Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz announced that the IDF carried out a strike in Beirut targeting the commander of Hezbollah’s Radwan Force, with the aim of eliminating him.

In a joint statement, they said the operation was conducted with their authorization.

According to the statement, Radwan Force operatives-led by the targeted commander-were responsible for attacks on Israeli communities and for harming IDF soldiers. “No terrorist has immunity; the long arm of Israel will reach every enemy and murderer," the statement said.

Netanyahu and Katz emphasized that Israel will continue to act against those who harm its civilians and soldiers. “We promised to bring security to the residents of the North. This is how we act and this is how we will continue to act!," they stated.

Earlier, the IDF reported that a soldier from Battalion 9 was seriously wounded today in the village of Naqoura in southern Lebanon as a result of a Hezbollah explosive drone attack.

Previously, it was also reported that two soldiers were moderately and lightly wounded in southern Lebanon. According to the military, the two were injured by explosive drones and rockets launched by Hezbollah at forces operating in the area. The wounded were evacuated to a hospital for medical treatment, and their families were notified.