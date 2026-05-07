Late on Wednesday night, a Hezbollah terrorist launched rockets that fell adjacent to IDF soldiers operating in southern Lebanon.

No IDF injuries were reported.

In footage now revealed, Hezbollah’s method of operation can be observed.

Following the rocket launches, the IDF identified that the terrorist concealed the launcher inside a civilian structure in the Jwaya area in southern Lebanon. Subsequently, the IDF struck the structure and eliminated the terrorist in order to remove the threat.

Following the strike, secondary explosions were identified, indicating the presence of weapons inside the structure.

In an additional incident from the last few hours, the Hezbollah terrorist organization launched several rockets toward IDF soldiers operating in southern Lebanon. The rockets fell adjacent to the soldiers. No IDF injuries were reported.

Within a few minutes, the IDF struck the launcher from which the rockets were fired.