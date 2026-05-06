The Home Front Command, in cooperation with Northern Command and the Israeli Air Force, has completed a professional review process to extend warning times in 49 communities across the Upper Galilee, Lower Galilee, and central Galilee.

"The move stems from a commitment to civilian safety and improving defensive readiness, following assessments by a team of experts that lead a series of operational and technological adjustments," the IDF said.

The updated warning times were presented to local authority heads by Home Front Command representatives. The changes will officially take effect on Thursday at 4:00 p.m., and the Home Front Command will examine updates for additional areas, in accordance with operational conditions.

Under the new changes, 46 communities, including Karmiel, Acre (Akko), Hatzor Haglilit, Rosh Pina, and Kafr Yasif, will see warning times extended from 30 seconds to 45 seconds. The list also includes Abu Snan, Bi’ina, Jadeidi-Makr, Tuba-Zangariyye, Majd al-Krum, Nahf, Rama, and Tuval.

In three additional communities - Kfar Masaryk, Ein Hamifratz, and Arab al-Na’im - the warning time will be extended more significantly, from 30 seconds to 60 seconds.

The Home Front Command stated that lessons and improvements are continually being implemented in order to improve solutions for Israeli civilians in line with the changing operational realities.

Home Front Command chief Maj. Gen. Shay Klapper said: "The Command continues to deepen, learn, and examine solutions that will strengthen the protection of human life, while maintaining ongoing dialogue with local authorities, conducting field visits, and directly studying emerging needs."

"As part of this effort, we are now implementing changes to the warning times in additional northern communities. This move is part of an orderly and responsible process based on accumulated experience. Extending the warning times is intended to enable optimal preparedness during emergencies and thereby strengthen security and protect residents’ lives."