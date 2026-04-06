The Home Front Command, in cooperation with the Northern Command and the Air Force, has completed a professional process to extend the defense warning times in several northern communities, including Katzrin, Buq’ata, Ein Qiniya, Majdal Shams, Mas’ade, and parts of the regional councils of the Golan and Jordan Valley.

The change, designed to maximize civilian safety and allow for better emergency preparedness, will take effect tomorrow (Tuesday) at 12:00 PM.

Home Front Command Chief, Major General Shay Klapper, commented on the move: "Changing the defense warning times reflects the utmost importance we place on preserving human life. The change in northern communities in the Golan Heights and Jordan Valley is a direct continuation of a series of adjustments we have made in recent weeks in a measured, professional, and controlled manner, as part of an ongoing process of learning and adapting to operational reality. Extending warning times in the relevant communities will allow residents to prepare more effectively during emergencies, aiming to maximize their safety."

The decision was formulated by a team of experts who reviewed the systems and technological capabilities, leading a series of operational adjustments presented to local authorities. The changes will be updated across all Home Front Command alert platforms, including sirens, the portal, and the official mobile app.

Warning time adjustments by community:

From “Immediate" to 15 seconds (14 communities): Buq’ata, Ein Qiniya, Majdal Shams, Mas’ade, Aloni HaBashan, Neve Ativ, Odem, Al-Rum, Nimrod, Merom Golan, Ein Zivan, Nov, Ramat Magshimim, Hispin.

From “Immediate" to 30 seconds (8 communities): Keshet, Ortal, Eli-Ad, Afik, Yonatan, Meitzar, Natur, Avnei Eitan.

From 15 seconds to 30 seconds (7 communities): Aniam, Geshur, Kfar Haruv, Neot Golan, Mevo Hama, Givat Yoav, Bnei Yehuda.

From 15 seconds to 45 seconds (7 communities): Kidmat Tzvi, Ma’ale Gamla, Had Nes, Kanaf, Ramot, Hamat Gader, Ein Gev.

From 30 seconds to 45 seconds (8 communities): Katzrin, Almagor, Ha’on, Masada, Ma’agan, Sha’ar HaGolan, Tel Katzir, Tzemach.

No change in warning times (5 communities): Kela Alon - 15 seconds, Ramat Trump - 15 seconds, Sha’al - 15 seconds, Ashdot Ya’akov Ihud and Meuhad - 1 minute.