In coordination with the Home Front Command's ongoing situational assessment, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit announced on Friday that it has been decided to update the defensive guidelines from Friday at 4:00 p.m, until Thursday, April 23, 2026, at 8:00 p.m.

In accordance with the guidelines, the entire country will move to full activity levels, with no restrictions, except in areas on the front line, where a gathering limit of up to 1,000 people will apply until Saturday, April 18 at 8:00 p.m.

As of Saturday at 8:00 p.m., the gathering restriction in areas on the front line will also be lifted.

“The Home Front Command continues to conduct ongoing situational assessments. Any changes to the civilian defense policies will be communicated to the public accordingly," said the IDF statement.

Earlier on Friday, Defense Minister Israel Katz and Culture and Sports Minister Miki Zohar announced that, effective Saturday night, all restrictions on the Israeli home front will be lifted, and sports and cultural events will resume at full capacity.

The municipalities of Kiryat Gat, Givatayim, Be'er Sheva, Arad, and Bat Yam have already stated that they will hold the planned Memorial Day and Independence Day events scheduled for next week. Givatayim Mayor Ran Konik even called on other municipalities to follow suit, saying: “Let the residents celebrate as they should."

In the context of the ceasefire in Lebanon, the city of Nahariya announced that it is preparing to resume in-person studies across all school grades as early as this coming Sunday. The municipality emphasized that the return to studies is subject to further security assessments and the publication of updated guidelines from the Home Front Command.

(Arutz Sheva-Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)