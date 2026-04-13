The IDF on Monday announced updated defensive guidelines in coordination with the Home Front Command's ongoing situational assessment.

The guidelines went into effect on Monday at 9:00 p.m. local time, and will remain in effect until Tuesday at 8:00 p.m. The IDF noted that the defensive guidelines will change and be updated in accordance with the situational assessment.

In the northern regions, restrictions remain significant, but with emphasis on the education system: The frontline areas will remain under a limited activity level, and educational activity may be held within a protected space.

The northern Golan, upper Galilee, and the communities of Katzrin and Kidmat Tzvi will remain under a limited activity level. Educational activity may be held in locations from which a protected space can be reached within the required protection time.

In other areas of the country, including the southern Golan, Beit She’an Valley, the Jordan Valley, Samaria, Judea, the Dead Sea area, Jerusalem, Lachish, western Lachish, the Gaza envelope, western Negev, central Negev, southern Negev, the Arava, and Eilat, gatherings will be limited to 5000 people.

All other Home Front Command guidelines remain unchanged.