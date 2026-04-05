Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday evening joined mounting public criticism of the Supreme Court’s decision to permit demonstrations at Habima Square, while access to the Western Wall remains limited under heightened security restrictions.

“Unbelievable," Netanyahu said at the outset of his remarks, pointing to what he described as unequal treatment between demonstrators and worshippers.

“While Jews are restricted from praying at the Wall during the holiday, the Supreme Court allowed a left-wing demonstration in Tel Aviv. Freedom of protest is important, but freedom to pray is no less important," he stated.

Netanyahu stressed that during ongoing military operations, security considerations must take precedence. “In time of war, the Home Front Command alone determines security arrangements," he said, suggesting that judicial intervention in such matters risks public safety and creates disparity in enforcement.