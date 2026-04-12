Amid uncertainty over the continuation of the ceasefire in the war with Iran, the government is expected to convene tomorrow (Monday) and extend the special state of emergency on the home front until the end of the month, according to a report on Kan News.

The decision comes against the backdrop of high security tensions and concerns about further escalation in the immediate future.

Alongside the government discussion, the Home Front Command is expected to announce significant restrictions ahead of Israel’s 78th Independence Day celebrations.

The Federation of Local Authorities in Israel has already issued a sweeping recommendation today to postpone Independence Day events nationwide. In a statement, it said: “Out of responsibility for public safety and in light of the security situation, alongside solidarity with residents of the north, it has been decided to recommend postponing mass Independence Day events and holding only limited community ceremonies."

Many municipalities have already adopted the recommendation and officially announced that they will not hold celebrations next week. Among the cities that have canceled or postponed events are Or Yehuda, Ashkelon, Haifa, Nesher, Arad, Givatayim, Givat Shmuel, Eilat, Ashdod, the Krayot, Tirat Carmel, Karmiel, and the local council of Pardes Hanna-Karkur.

In most of these cities, it was decided to make do with memorial ceremonies and small-scale events held within protected indoor spaces.