US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff confirmed to CNN on Sunday that the United States is engaged in direct dialogue with Iran as both sides consider possible negotiations to bring the war to a close.

Witkoff, a central figure in American negotiating efforts, joined President Donald Trump at the Doral golf club for the PGA Cadillac Championship. He was spotted leaving Trump’s viewing stand at the tournament shortly after a spokesperson for Iran’s foreign minister announced that the US had replied to Tehran’s most recent proposal and that Iranian officials were now examining the American response.

CNN correspondent Peter Morris asked Witkoff for the latest update on the status of the discussions.

“We’re in conversation," replied Witkoff.

Witkoff, together with Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, was involved in the first round of talks with Iran held in Oman in February. He later told Fox News in an interview that the Iranians boasted of their ability to make 11 nuclear bombs and that it was clear during the talks that the Iranians were not interested in reaching a deal.

Witkoff and Kushner were scheduled to visit Pakistan for another round of talks with Iran last week, but Trump abruptly cancelled their trip at the last minute.

Since that time, further talks between the sides have been indirect.

On Saturday, Trump said that he would be reviewing the latest proposal sent by Iran to end the war, while expressing doubt that the proposal would be satisfactory.

“I will soon be reviewing the plan that Iran has just sent to us, but can’t imagine that it would be acceptable in that they have not yet paid a big enough price for what they have done to Humanity, and the World, over the last 47 years. Thank you for your attention to this matter!" Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.

The post came shortly after Trump was asked by reporters whether restarting military strikes against Iran is a possibility.

The President replied, "I can't tell that to a reporter. If they misbehave, if they do something bad - but right now, we'll see. It's a possibility that could happen, certainly."

On Sunday, Trump told Kan 11 News that the new Iranian proposal is "not acceptable."

Trump stated that he had reviewed the proposal and rejected it. "I studied the new Iranian proposal, and it is not acceptable to me," he said in the interview.

He added that "the campaign is progressing very well."