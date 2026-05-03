US President Donald Trump said on Saturday night that he would be reviewing the latest proposal sent by Iran to end the war, while expressing doubt that the proposal would be satisfactory.

“I will soon be reviewing the plan that Iran has just sent to us, but can’t imagine that it would be acceptable in that they have not yet paid a big enough price for what they have done to Humanity, and the World, over the last 47 years. Thank you for your attention to this matter!" Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.

The post came shortly after Trump was asked by reporters whether restarting military strikes against Iran is a possibility.

The President replied, "I can't tell that to a reporter. If they misbehave, if they do something bad - but right now, we'll see. It's a possibility that could happen, certainly."

According to reports in the Iranian Tasnim and Fars news agencies, Iran had sent a 14-point proposal via Pakistan in response to a nine-point US proposal.

The reports said that key points of the plan include a demand to resolve all issues and end the war within 30 days, instead of observing a two-month ceasefire as the US had proposed. Other demands in the proposal reportedly include guarantees against future military aggression, the withdrawal of US forces from Iran's periphery, an end to the naval blockade, the release of frozen Iranian assets, payment of reparations, the lifting of sanctions, an end to fighting in Lebanon, and a new mechanism governing the Strait of Hormuz.

On Friday, Trump rejected a previous Iranian proposal, telling reporters he is not satisfied with it while expressing doubts a deal could ultimately be reached.

“They want to make a deal," Trump said, adding, “I’m not satisfied with it."

He did not spell out precisely what in Iran’s latest document he could not accept, going on to suggest officials in Tehran may never come around to a negotiated settlement to the war.

“They’ve made strides, but I’m not sure if they ever get there," Trump said, describing “tremendous discord" among Iran’s leaders.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Iran had signaled a degree of flexibility in the proposal rejected by Trump on Friday.

According to individuals briefed on the proposal, Tehran has shifted its position by suggesting that discussions on conditions for reopening the Strait of Hormuz could proceed in parallel with US commitments to halt military actions and lift its blockade on Iranian ports.

Previously, Iran had insisted that the US first end its blockade and agree on terms to conclude the war before addressing broader issues.