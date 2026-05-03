A report by Al Jazeera on Sunday detailed the 14-point proposal submitted by Iran to the United States, outlining terms for a permanent end to the ongoing conflict, including a timeline to resolve all issues within 30 days.

According to the report, the proposal, delivered via Pakistan in response to a US-backed nine-point plan, prioritizes a comprehensive resolution rather than an extension of the current ceasefire. The plan calls for guarantees against future military attacks, the withdrawal of US forces from areas surrounding Iran, and the lifting of sanctions imposed over decades.

The proposal also includes demands for the release of frozen Iranian assets worth billions of dollars and the payment of war reparations. Tehran is further seeking an end to all hostilities, including fighting in Lebanon, as part of a broader regional de-escalation.

A central component of the proposal is the establishment of what was described as a new mechanism governing the Strait of Hormuz, through which a significant portion of global energy supplies pass. The issue of navigation in the strait remains a key point of contention between the sides.

In addition, Iran is demanding guarantees for its right to uranium enrichment as a signatory to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, making the issue part of the broader framework for a final agreement.

The proposal follows weeks of stalled negotiations despite a ceasefire that took effect on April 8. While Iran has pushed for a permanent resolution to the war, the United States has maintained conditions related to reopening the Strait of Hormuz and limiting Iran’s nuclear capabilities.

US President Donald Trump said he is reviewing the proposal but expressed doubt that it would be acceptable. He also warned that military action could resume if Iran engages in further hostile activity.

Previous diplomatic efforts have included multiple proposals from both sides, including earlier Iranian plans and a US draft that called for a temporary ceasefire during negotiations. Despite reports of some flexibility in recent discussions, gaps remain on core issues, particularly regarding Iran’s nuclear program and control of the Strait of Hormuz.

The Al Jazeera report noted that the proposal reflects ongoing efforts to transition from a temporary truce to a permanent agreement, even as tensions persist between the sides.