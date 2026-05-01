According to a new outline taking shape for the Lag Ba'omer celebration on Mount Meron, three bonfire-lighting ceremonies will be held under police management, with up to 200 participants at each bonfire, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed.

The plan follows a Friday afternoon decision by the Home Front Command limiting outdoor gathering along the Israel-Lebanon border and in the Meron area to 200 participants, and indoor gatherings in those areas to 600 participants.

Earlier this week, a plan for the central celebration in Meron was approved, and was slated to have around 10,000 people in attendance, dispersed in groups of 1,500 over separate areas on Mount Meron.

In the early hours of Friday morning, however, the Director General of the Ministry of Jerusalem, who is responsible for the Meron Lag Ba'Omer celebrations, announced the cancellation of all planned events.

According to the letter he sent to the Director General of the Ministry of Transportation, the decision was made following a disagreement regarding the transportation to the site.