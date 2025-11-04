A year and a half after they were recorded in serious acts of violence during the pilgrimge to the Tomb of Rabbi Shimon bar Yochai in Meron, Border Police reservists will not be prosecuted, neither criminally nor disciplinarily.

i24 reported that the reason for cancelling the disciplinary indictment was a procedural error in the scheduling by the police disciplinary department.

Footage published after the events showed Border Police officers pushing Rabbi Avraham Kreuzer and throwing him to the ground, and another officer punching a Haredi man and drawing a weapon, firing into the air, without any apparent threat to his life. A female officer was also recorded striking an elderly woman. All those involved served in the reserves.

The Police Internal Investigations Department closed the criminal case but recommended disciplinary proceedings. It has since emerged that the police disciplinary department did not file the indictment on time, and according to the law, a reservist can only be brought to disciplinary trial within 90 days of the end of reserve service.

The prosecution argued that the countdown continues as long as the reservist remains obligated to serve, but the court accepted the defense position that the counting stops with the end of the specific reserve order during which the offense was committed.

Rabbi Avraham Kreuzer after the injury Photo: Chaim Goldberg/Flash90

The court noted that the prosecution's interpretation could harm motivation to serve in Border Police reserves. The implication of the decision is that the case against the officers is closed completely, with no criminal or disciplinary consequences.

At the time, National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir spoke with Border Police commander Inspector General Yitzhak Brick, and the two agreed that the three would be suspended until the inquiry concluded.