The Movement for Quality Government has appealed to the Ministry of Jerusalem and Heritage, demanding that Rabbi Eliezer Berland and members of the Shuvu Banim community be barred from participating in the traditional Lag BaOmer bonfire lighting ceremonies in Meron.

In a letter submitted this week, the organization argued that allowing Berland to take part in the official ceremonies would constitute a serious violation of the law and undermine public trust in law enforcement authorities.

The movement cited Section 11 of the Law Regulating the Commemoration Event of Rabbi Shimon bar Yochai, which states that individuals convicted of felonies, sexual offenses or domestic violence offenses are prohibited from serving in a central role at the event until ten years have passed since the completion of their sentence.

According to the petition, Berland participated in previous lighting ceremonies despite the legal restrictions and despite earlier assurances that he would not be permitted to take part. The organization also claimed that some previous ceremonies were conducted in violation of the official procedures governing the event.

The movement further argued that the circumstances justify denying participation not only to Berland personally but also to the Shuvu Banim community, emphasizing that the Meron event is organized and financed by the state and therefore subject to all applicable laws and regulations.

The organization noted that Berland was convicted in 2016 of sexual offenses and assault, and was later convicted again in 2021 on charges including fraud, extortion and financial crimes, for which he served prison time.

Attorney Tamar Baum, head of the movement’s municipal division, said that permitting Berland to participate in an official state-sponsored event harms both the integrity of the ceremony and the rule of law itself.

“The Meron commemoration is managed and funded by state authorities, and all state laws apply to it," Baum said. “Allowing Eliezer Berland, a repeat offender, to participate in the ceremony damages the dignity of the event and sends a troubling message about respect for the law. We expect the relevant authorities to act to prevent a repeat of this situation and to uphold the rule of law."