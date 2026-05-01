The IDF's Home Front Command on Friday afternoon released new guidelines, effective from Friday, May 1st, 2026, at 1:00 p.m. and until Monday, May 4th 2026, at 8:00 p.m.

Under the new guidelines, the "Confrontation Line" area along the Israel-Lebanon border, and the communities of Meron, Bar Yohai, Or Haganuz, and Safsufa, will move from "full activity" to "partial activity."

The guidelines state that educational activities may be held in a structure or location from which a standard protected space can be reached within the required protection time. In addition, workplaces may open in a structure or location from which a standard protected space can be reached within the required protection time.

Gatherings in an open area are permitted to have up to 200 people in attendance, and gatherings in an enclosed structure may have up to 600 people in attendance.

The rest of the defensive guidelines remain unchanged.

"The Home Front Command continues to conduct ongoing situational assessments," a statement said. "Any changes to the civilian defense policies will be communicated to the public accordingly."

The new guidelines will impact the Lag Ba'omer celebrations, expected to begin around sunset Monday evening and last through Tuesday. Earlier this week, a plan for the central celebration in Meron was approved, and was slated to have around 10,000 people in attendance, dispersed in groups of 1,500 over separate areas on Mount Meron.

In the early hours of Friday morning, however, the Director General of the Ministry of Jerusalem, who is responsible for the Meron Lag Ba'Omer celebrations, announced the cancellation of all planned events.

According to the letter he sent to the Director General of the Ministry of Transportation, the decision was made following a disagreement regarding the transportation to the site.