The Jerusalem and Heritage Ministry has formulated an updated plan for the Lag Ba'omer celebration at Mount Meron, in accordance with Home Front Command guidelines and subject to Israel Police approval.

The outline follows Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s directive to limit the number of participants and complies with safety experts’ recommendations.

Under the plan, gatherings of up to 1,500 people will be permitted in each designated area at Meron, with significant spacing between them and suitable gathering areas. The areas will include the Rashbi tomb, the Bnei Akiva complex, Moshav Meron, and the expanded celebration compound (89).

Participation will be allowed in rotation slots of up to two hours each. In line with safety guidelines, the number of participants will take into account the required security zones to ensure the plan’s success throughout the day.

Prayer services, dancing, bonfires, and hospitality stations will be held across the different compounds, aiming to disperse crowds evenly and reduce risk. The goal is to preserve the traditional celebration in a safe manner, subject to security limitations.

Ticket sales will be managed by the Transportation Ministry, which will operate a limited public transport system. Tickets will be sold to the general public on a first-come, first-served basis at 11 locations throughout the country, with further details to be announced later.

The plan was prepared by the Jerusalem and Heritage Ministry and received preliminary approval from the Home Front Command. It will be implemented pending final approval by the Israel Police regarding public order and traffic, and so long as there are no changes to the current guidelines.

The minister responsible for the event, Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi, said: “We worked to create a framework that preserves the tradition while ensuring Meron remains accessible to the nation of Israel, subject to security restrictions. I call on those who unfortunately do not receive a ticket to the event in Meron to celebrate the traditional event in their communities safely and joyfully."

Northern District Police Commander Meir Eliyahu added: "The Israel Police is preparing for the Meron celebration with deep respect for tradition and the sanctity of the site, but this year, the sanctity of life is top priority. We will act to ensure public order and flow, and prevent unauthorized arrivals, so the event can proceed happily and safely. Israel Police will act with determination against any attempt to disrupt order or arrive at the area without permission, in order to prevent tangible danger to human lives."

He added: "I call on everyone not to be drawn after inciting elements and to heed the orders [and fulfill the commandment] to safeguard your lives. This is a time for heightened responsibility. The police will enable the celebration to take place, but will not allow conduct that endangers the public or security forces operating at the site."