The United States Embassy in Beirut declared on Thursday that Lebanon has reached a decisive crossroads in its history. The embassy emphasized that the country now faces a rare opportunity to restore its full sovereignty and determine its future as a truly independent nation.

In a statement posted to social media, the embassy argued that direct engagement between Lebanon and Israel could spark a national revival for the Lebanese people. The post noted that the two neighboring countries should never have been in a state of war.

"A direct meeting between President Aoun and Prime Minister Netanyahu, facilitated by President Trump, would give Lebanon the chance to secure concrete guarantees on full sovereignty, territorial integrity, secure borders, humanitarian and reconstruction support, and the complete restoration of Lebanese state authority over every inch of its territory, guaranteed by the United States," the post said.

"This is Lebanon’s moment to decide its own destiny, one which belongs to all its people. The United States is ready to stand with Lebanon as it seizes this opportunity with confidence and wisdom. The time for hesitation is over," the post added.

US President Donald Trump last week extended the ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon for another three weeks.

At the time, he wrote on Truth Social that he looked forward to hosting Netanyahu and Aoun for direct talks.

Lebanon and Israel, formally at war since 1948, held an initial round of talks in Washington on April 14. Two days later, the US announced a ten-day truce in the conflict .

Despite the ceasefire, Hezbollah’s violations have continued, and Israel has retaliated by striking Hezbollah targets in Lebanon.