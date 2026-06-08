US Ambassador to Lebanon Michel Issa on Monday stressed the importance of the ongoing Lebanese-American-Israeli negotiations following a meeting with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, saying the process is helping advance efforts to end Lebanon's prolonged crisis.

"We discussed the course of the Lebanese-American-Israeli negotiations and what they include regarding ending the current situation in Lebanon," Issa said after the meeting.

The ambassador noted that he conveyed Washington's appreciation for positions recently expressed by Aoun in a media interview.

"It is very important for a leader to choose what he wants and move forward with it, especially if it is the only option for ending a painful and harsh situation such as the one Lebanon is experiencing," he said.

Issa announced that the negotiations are scheduled to resume in Washington and praised the Lebanese negotiating team.

"I would like to commend the Lebanese negotiating team for its high level of professionalism and effectiveness. The members of the team speak clearly and frankly on the Lebanese file," he stated.

Referring to developments in the region, Issa said that "what happened yesterday was a political message," adding that "in the United States, we decided that the confrontation should not expand further."

The ambassador emphasized the importance Washington places on Lebanon, noting that President Donald Trump follows developments closely.

"We attach great importance to the Lebanese file, and President Donald Trump always talks about Lebanon," Issa said. "This is an important factor that the Lebanese should take into consideration because the American President follows the Lebanese file on a daily basis, particularly since President Aoun chose negotiations, a path that we support and one that helps us achieve progress toward ending the suffering of the Lebanese people."

Issa described his meeting with Aoun as positive.

"A good meeting is one that produces positive outcomes and achieves progress, and we believe we are on the right track," he said.

He added that the negotiations could require time and that it should not be expected that all issues would be resolved in a single meeting.

"The continuation of these negotiations has a positive impact on the overall course of events in Lebanon and the region," he said.

Issa also expressed confidence in the direction of the talks.

"We have reached a point of no return. The ice has been broken, and we will continue helping Lebanon emerge from its crisis," he said.

Separately, Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam met with Issa and stressed that "no one negotiates on behalf of Lebanon except the Lebanese state."

According to a statement from the Prime Minister's office, discussions focused on the dangers of regional escalation and its repercussions for Lebanon, as well as preparations for the next round of negotiations in Washington.

The Lebanese-Israeli talks, which began on April 14 at the US State Department, are scheduled to resume on July 22.

Following the fourth round of negotiations last week, a joint statement issued by Lebanon, the United States, and Israel announced an agreement to implement a ceasefire. The statement said the ceasefire would be based on a complete halt to Hezbollah fire and the withdrawal of all Hezbollah operatives from the area south of the Litani River.