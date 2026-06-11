In Israel, the commander of the Lebanese army, General Rudolf Heikal, is being accused of cooperating with Hezbollah, Kan News reported Thursday evening.

According to the report, amid direct negotiations between Israel and Lebanon, Israel has sent stern messages on the matter to the United States, which is acting as mediator between the two sides.

A senior Israeli official told Kan News that “General Heikal is fully collaborating with Hezbollah and is preventing the Lebanese army from implementing government decisions."

The official said the message has been conveyed in recent days to American officials involved in the talks. Israel fears that information passed to the Lebanese Army via the United States could reach Hezbollah directly.

Meanwhile, another meeting is expected in Washington between IDF representatives and Lebanese Army representatives in approximately three weeks. During this meeting, Israel is expected to demand that the Lebanese Army take concrete actions against Hezbollah’s activities in villages outside the Israeli security zone in southern Lebanon.