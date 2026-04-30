Dramatic progress has been made on one of the most important infrastructure projects in Judea and Samaria: the detailed plan to widen Route 60, in the section between British Police Junction and Tapuah Junction, has been approved for submission.

This is a move expected to transform transportation along the region’s central north-south artery, which serves tens of thousands of commuters daily.

In addition to the plan’s approval, Netivei Israel has already begun early planning stages for the section between the British Police Junction and the community of Eli.

The project is intended to address the heavy traffic congestion in the area, significantly improve road safety on the currently narrow and winding routes, and shorten travel times between Jerusalem and Samaria.

Finance Minister and Minister in the Defense Ministry Bezalel Smotrich welcomed the move, emphasizing that road development is an integral part of the strategy to strengthen Israel’s presence in the area. According to him, the expanded road will support the planned construction surge, which includes tens of thousands of housing units and the approval of new communities.