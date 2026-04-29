The Supeme Planning Council on Wednesday granted final approval for construction and regularization plans for the settlement of Sa-Nur in northern Samaria, along with expansion and regularization plans for Neve Gedid and the moshav Mishoa in the Jordan Valley.

The approvals followed joint efforts led by Finance Minister and minister in the Defense Ministry Bezalel Smotrich together with the Settlement Administration, culminating in the formal authorization of the projects.

Under the approved plans, hundreds of housing units are set to be built across the three communities. Sa-Nur received approval for 126 housing units as part of its final regularization process, Neve Gedid was authorized for 349 housing units alongside final regularization, and Mesoah was approved for 168 additional housing units aimed at expanding the community.

The decision is part of a broader series of measures recently advanced to strengthen settlement activity in the region. Officials involved in the process said the move is intended to reinforce both the civilian presence and security infrastructure in northern Samaria and the Jordan Valley.

Smotrich praised the approval, describing it as “a historic moment" and saying it marked the correction of what he called a longstanding injustice stemming from the Disengagement Law.

“After years of struggle, we are removing the disgrace of the Disengagement Law from northern Samaria," Smotrich said. “We promised to regularize the settlement and build the country and we are delivering. This approval sends a clear message that we are here to stay. Sa-Nur is returning to being an integral part of the map of Jewish settlement, and this is only the beginning."