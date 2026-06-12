The Civil Administration announced that during a targeted enforcement operation conducted this week at crossings throughout Judea and Samaria, attempts to smuggle approximately 110 tons of waste were thwarted.

The waste was suspected to be destined for illegal dumping and burning at unauthorized sites in Palestinian Authority areas.

The operation was led by the "David Unit," operating under the Civil Administration’s Environmental Quality Staff Officer and funded by the Environmental Protection Ministry. Trucks were inspected at several key crossings, including Mizmoria, the Tunnels Checkpoint, and Qalandiya.

According to the Civil Administration, the intercepted trucks carried various types of waste. All trucks and their contents were confiscated and transferred to a military impound lot for further processing by enforcement authorities.

The Civil Administration noted that this operation is part of a broader enforcement effort which has been ongoing for several months and aims to combat illegal waste burning in Judea and Samaria. Data provided indicate that nearly half a million tons of waste destined for burning in Judea and Samaria were seized in various enforcement actions over the past month.

The Civil Administration emphasized that the activities are carried out as part of a coordinated task force that brings together all relevant security bodies to reduce air pollution and environmental hazards in the region.