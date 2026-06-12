As attacks on Jews in Israel and the United States continue to rise, the Zionist Organization of America (ZOA) recently brought nearly 200 Jewish leaders from across the country to Washington to hear almost two dozen members of Congress from both parties call for stronger action against antisemitism and a tougher U.S. response to Iran in the current war.

﻿“Antisemitism is a gateway drug that, unless eradicated, will ultimately erode the democratic values we cherish. We need to stand and fight because what has happened is staggering and dangerous," Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) told the group to a standing ovation.

Cruz urged both parties to confront the factions within their ranks that have been fueling antisemitism.

“The Democratic Party thought it would just go away, but today there is a real contingent of antisemitic sentiment. It also pains me that we are seeing antisemitism grow on the right. I could not have imagined that two years ago, but it is happening, and it must be stopped," he added.

Cruz thanked ZOA and Mort Klein for his “indomitable, fearless and inspiring commitment to speak and advocate for the truth and Israel and the Jewish people and for the clarity of their message."

Rep. Mike Lawler (R-NY) also energized attendees with a forceful message and a commitment to sponsor new legislation against antisemitism fiercely and passionately proclaiming, “I won’t stand by to allow Jew-hatred to surge on my watch."

“Let me be clear. Anti-Zionism is antisemitism! It is rooted in Jew-hatred. We are living in a moment that at times feels like 1930s Germany where the dehumanization of Jews is leading to physical attacks. But not on my watch! All of us as Americans should be appalled by this and take action to stop it," he said.

Other members of Congress who addressed the group in the Hart Senate Office Building included Sen. John Hoeven (R-ND), Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ), Rep. Randy Fine (R-FL), Rep. Laura Gillen (D-NY), Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ), Rep. Kevin Kiley (I-CA), Rep. George Latimer (D-NY), Rep. Claudia Tenney (R-NY), Rep. Shri Thanedar (D-MI), and many, many others.

“Coming to Washington as proud Jews and Zionists sends a powerful message to Congress. We are right; the antisemites are wrong. We are truthful and just, and our enemies are full of lies," ZOA National President Morton A. Klein told attendees. “Iran and antisemitism are the main reasons we are here. We must stop Iran’s aggression; its pursuit of nuclear weapons and intercontinental missiles; and its funding and arming of Islamic terrorist groups." He added that the issue is serious for Americans as well, arguing that if even if Israel did not exist, America would have to confront the Iran threat for our own security needs.

﻿After the luncheon, ZOA delegations fanned out across Capitol Hill, meeting with many dozens of additional members of Congress and key staff to press these priorities. The meetings focused on three main issues:

First, ZOA emphasized the growing danger posed by the Islamic Republic of Iran, which it described as an existential threat to Israel and a serious threat to the security of the United States and the world. ZOA strongly opposes allowing the regime to acquire military nuclear capability and supports steps to prevent that outcome. As a result, ZOA supported Operation Midnight Hammer in 2025, Operation Epic Fury in 2026, and Operation Economic Fury in 2026.

Another key agenda item is that violence and irrational hatred and violence against Jews have become common occurrences in the U.S. and around the world since the October 7th atrocities in southern Israel. American universities, cities and increasingly, even K-12 schools are experiencing frightening levels of Jew-hatred. ZOA demands that existing laws be enforced and new laws be passed to fight this deranged irrational hatred.

The other key message for delegates was the ZOA position of strong support for the legal, political, historic and religious rights of Jews to live anywhere in the land of Israel, including Judea (“Yehuda" in Hebrew) and Samaria (“Shomron" in Hebrew), the territory that was illegally occupied by Jordan from 1948-1967. International Law and the Bible strongly support Israel’s claim to the territory, including Judea and Samaria. There is a movement in several states and in proposed-and actually passed-legislation to adopt and use the historically accurate terminology of Judea and Samaria, not the inaccurate and de-Judaizing term “West Bank" for this region that is the heartland of the land of Israel.

The program kicked-off the evening before with a large reception, featuring U.S. Department of Justice Task Force on Antisemitism Chair Leo Terrell, Esq., who announced that evening the launch of a 14-city tour to fight antisemitism!

“Antisemitism is local. It’s a failure of prosecutors to prosecute. It's a failure of teachers when they teach antisemitism in schools," he shared. “We are bringing the message that either they prosecute or we will file a lawsuit against them."

“Fighting antisemitism is a 24/7 commitment. I am there for you, the Justice Department is there for you, and President Trump is there for you," he added. “And I will never say no to my great friend Morton Klein, who by the way knows as much about baseball as I do."

“Leo Terrell will go down in history as one of the best friends the Jewish people ever had," said Zionist Organization of America National President Morton Klein. “We were honored to have him join us tonight and bring his important message to us on the eve of our Washington Mission."

Morton Klein and Dan Pollak, ZOA Director of Government Relations, said:

"It is gratifying to see how members of Congress from both parties took the time on an eventful day in Washington to meet with ZOA activists from across the country. These members who spoke to our assembled group really care about antisemitism, the evil regime in Iran, and Judea and Samaria. We were honored to host Leo Terrell, a true American patriot, on Monday night as well.

"The lobbying our members performed with their senators and representatives is the embodiment of the virtues expressed in the Constitution. As proud Americans, they pushed to force changes on the Islamic regime in Iran, prevent terrorist allies from blockading synagogues, penalize China and Qatar from corrupting our universities and stand up for Israel's right to be sovereign in the entire land of Israel.

"The participants in our event give the only answer possible to Jew-haters on the left and right. We are Americans, we love America and our closest ally Israel, and we proudly exercise our duty as American citizens to petition our lawmakers."