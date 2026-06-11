Over the past week, IDF soldiers of the 91st Division eliminated more than 35 Hezbollah terrorists who operated adjacent to IDF soldiers in southern Lebanon.

On Wednesday, during the division's activity, the soldiers struck and dismantled an anti-tank missile launcher concealed in bushes.

In the strike, a terrorist who operated in the area of the launcher was eliminated.

Furthermore, IDF soldiers raided a weapons storage facility in southern Lebanon and located Kalashnikov rifles, RPGs, and rockets.