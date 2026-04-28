חיזבאללה מפרסם תיעוד של רחפן נפץ פוגע בטנק מרכבה צילום: ללא

The Hezbollah terrorist organization has been challenging the IDF lately, using new first-person view (FPV) drones. The drones have become a central weapon on battlefields in recent years, and have now made it into the hands of Hezbollah terrorists.

The drones are piloted using special goggles that provide the operator with a real-time view through a camera mounted on the drone. This capability allows precise control and maneuvering in complex spaces.

The drones possess advanced maneuverability, including the ability to accelerate quickly and operate in built-up areas, as well as the capacity to enter structures through small openings, such as windows and chimneys. These capabilities make it difficult to identify and thwart the threat early.

The current model's significant upgrade is the switch to using a fiber optic cable for navigating the drone. This change grants it immunity to attempts to jam it using electronic warfare, improving its precision and operational effectiveness.

One of the FPV drone's outstanding characteristics is its simplicity. They are small, have relatively low production and maintenance costs, and are sometimes even based on available civilian components. It is this simplicity that makes them so effective: a large number of drones can be operated simultaneously, launched quickly, and replaced easily in case of loss.

Defense officials have confirmed that there has been a noticeable increase in drone use by Hezbollah during the current conflict. This being said, the IDF is refraining from releasing exact statistics regarding their use and effect on the ground.