Sirens sounded at 8:20 a.m. Thursday morning in 15 communities along Israel's northern border following a potential UAV infiltration from Lebanon.

Shortly afterwards, a loud explosion was heard due to a direct strike in Shomera. A vehicle caught fire, and a pillar of smoke rose from the impact site.

Earlier on Thursday morning, an interceptor was launched toward a suspicious aerial target that was identified in the area in which IDF soldiers are operating in southern Lebanon. The interceptor was visible from northern Israel, arousing concern among parents whose children were already on buses en route to school.