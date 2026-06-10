Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu published a direct message this evening (Wednesday) to the citizens of Lebanon, emphasizing that Israel does not view them as the enemy, but is acting against the Hezbollah organization.

“Israel is not at war with you. We are at war against Hezbollah, which has taken your country hostage, does Iran’s bidding, and uses your territory to launch terrorist attacks against Israel," Netanyahu said.

The prime minister addressed the people of Lebanon and recalled the state of the country in the past, before the strengthening of Iranian and Hezbollah influence.

“Do you remember Lebanon before Iran and Hezbollah turned it into a nightmare? Do you remember the cafés? The culture? Do you remember the peace and quiet? All of that is gone because Hezbollah and Iran want to drag us into war again and again and again. You deserve better. Your children deserve better. You know that Israel will do whatever is necessary to protect our families and our communities."

Netanyahu added that Israel has dealt severe blows to Hezbollah since the beginning of the fighting.

“Hezbollah is weaker than ever. Israel is stronger than ever. We have eliminated nearly 10,000 Hezbollah terrorists so far. We are systematically clearing southern Lebanon of these fanatics. No matter where they are, we will find them."

Later in his remarks, the prime minister emphasized that Israel seeks peace with Lebanon, but said Hezbollah is the main obstacle standing in the way.

“You also know that we yearn for peace with you - with Lebanon. A peace in which our two peoples can invest together, build together, and prosper together. The only obstacle to this beautiful vision is Hezbollah. They want war, not peace. They want death, not life. They will sacrifice as many of you as possible to achieve their sick goals."

“Do not let your future be dictated by medieval theocrats who are determined to destroy our shared civilization. Israel wants peace with you. Take your future into your own hands. Join Israel. Build security and prosperity for all our children. And once Hezbollah is dismantled, the possibilities will be endless - the sky is the limit," Netanyahu concluded.