The IDF on Tuesday struck a number of Hezbollah infrastructure sites in several areas in southern Lebanon, north of the Forward Defense Line.

Among the targets struck were loaded and ready-to-launch launchers, weapon storage facilities, and military structures used by the Hezbollah terrorist organization to advance terror attacks against IDF soldiers and the State of Israel.

In addition, IDF soldiers identified three Hezbollah terrorists who advanced a shooting attack against IDF soldiers. Following the identification, the Israeli Air Force struck and eliminated the terrorists.

In a number of events throughout Tuesday, the Hezbollah terrorist organization launched a number of explosive drones that detonated adjacent to IDF soldiers operating in southern Lebanon, south of the Forward Defense Line. As a result, an IDF soldier was lightly injured. The soldier was evacuated to a hospital for medical treatment. His family has been notified.

"The IDF will continue to operate against threats directed at Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers, in accordance with directives from the political echelon," the military warned in a statement.