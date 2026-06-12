IDF soldiers continue to operate against the Hezbollah terrorist organization in order to remove threats to Israeli civilians.

In precise strikes conducted by the Israeli Air Force, and guided by the ground troops, five rocket launchers used by the Hezbollah terrorist organization to fire rockets at IDF soldiers in southern Lebanon were dismantled, including a launcher carried on a vehicle. In addition, a Hezbollah command center and terrorists operating in close proximity to IDF soldiers were struck.