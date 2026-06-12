In the past weeks, troops from the 769th Brigade, under the command of the 91st Division, completed an operation in the area of Dibbin.

This area served as a significant Hezbollah terrorist stronghold used to advance and prepare terrorist attack plans and anti-tank fire against the State of Israel and IDF troops.

To date, during Operation Roaring Lion, more than 30 terrorists have been struck and eliminated from the air, and dozens of terrorist infrastructures have been dismantled.

During the brigade-level operation, more than 50 targets were struck by the Israeli Air Force, dozens of terrorist infrastructures were dismantled, significant weapons storage facilities were located, and terrorists were struck and eliminated from the air.

The IDF will continue to operate to remove any threat to the State of Israel.