IDF troops continue to operate in three arenas simultaneously to remove threats to Israeli civilians.

In the Northern Command, the Israeli Air Force, directed by the troops, struck approximately 310 Hezbollah terrorist organization targets and eliminated approximately 80 terrorists in southern Lebanon.

Additionally, ground troops operated along the forward defense line to destroy terror infrastructure and remove threats to Israeli civilians and to the troops operating in the area.

In the Southern Command, the efforts to locate and dismantle underground routes continues, especially in the Khan Yunis area. In addition, over 20 terrorists were eliminated, including three senior terrorists in the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization, as well as the head of a Hamas funds transfer infrastructure and his deputy.

In the Central Command, as part of dozens of counterterrorism activities in Judea and Samaria, more than 50 wanted suspects were apprehended, including wanted suspects who incited terrorism, wanted suspects who advanced terrorist activities, and wanted suspects who possessed and traded weapons.

Approximately 250,000 shekels intended for terrorism, a lathe used to manufacture weapons, a drone, military equipment, ammunition, and more than 10 weapons were confiscated, including handguns and improvised Carlo weapons.

In parallel, IDF troops continue to operate to thwart smuggling and strengthen defense along the eastern and western borders.

credit: דובר צה"ל

credit: דובר צה"ל

credit: דובר צה"ל

credit: דובר צה"ל

credit: דובר צה"ל

credit: דובר צה"ל

credit: דובר צה"ל

credit: דובר צה"ל

credit: דובר צה"ל

credit: דובר צה"ל