IDF soldiers operating early Wednesday morning in the village of Silwad in the Binyamin region were attacked by two terrorists who injured them.

The soldiers, who suffered light injuries, were evacuated to a hospital for medical treatment, and their families were notified.

The soldiers responded by opening fire. One terrorist was eliminated, and the other was neutralized and apprehended by the soldiers.

"Overnight (Wednesday), during an IDF operational activity in the area of Silwad, two terrorists attacked two IDF soldiers, who were injured and evacuated to receive medical treatment at a hospital," the IDF confirmed. "Their families have been notified."

"The soldiers responded by opening fire. One terrorist was eliminated, and the other was neutralized and apprehended by the soldiers."