The viral photograph of White House Correspondents' Dinner shooter Cole Allen wearing an IDF t-shirt is an artificial intelligence forgery, according to an investigation by the New York Post and Storyful.

The photograph was widely shared on social media in the wake of the shooting on Saturday night and has been used by conspiracy theorists to link Israel, Zionists, and Jews to the attempted assassination of US President Donald Trump where no connection exists.

Analysis of the image shows that Allen's face has been altered in ways that are consistent with the use of AI, including the removal and relocation of facial moles and a change in the shape of his ear. His fingers are likewise changed in the image.

The official investigation into the shooting has found that Allen appears to have shared posts on Bluesky critical of Trump and his administration, including calls for the president’s removal. In a 100-page manifesto justifying the attempted assassination, one of Allen's criticisms of President Trump referenced "children blown up" in the Iran war, a criticism that is inconsistent with claims that Allen is a Zionist.

Allen, described as a trained mechanical engineer who worked as a tutor, was subdued by law enforcement after shots were fired inside the Washington Hilton, where thousands of journalists, Trump, and members of his Cabinet had gathered for the annual dinner.

Allen made his initial court appearance on Monday to face multiple federal charges, including attempted assassination of the president.

Allen, 31, a resident of Torrance, California, has been charged with three felony counts: attempted assassination of the President of the United States, transportation of a firearm and ammunition across state lines with intent to commit a felony, and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence.

If convicted on the attempted assassination charge, Allen could face a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.

He did not enter a plea during the hearing.